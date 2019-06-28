-
Specialist police team working to crack murders targeting homeless men
Pretoria police say they're still following numerous leads as they investigate a series of murders targeting homeless men.
JOHANNESBURG - Pretoria police say they're still following numerous leads as they investigate a series of murders targeting homeless men.
Five men were killed within weeks of each other in the Muckleneuk area.
Police have now managed to identify three of them but they're still don't know who the remaining two victims were.
Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said that a specialist team was working the case.
"There are some leads that we are pursuing but at this stage, no one has been arrested yet and we welcome any assistance from the community who can help in this investigation."
