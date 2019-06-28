View all in Latest
Go

South Africa the 6th sexiest nation in the world - survey

Survey respondents were given no further specifications of the term ‘sexy’, so interpretation of the word was up to them.

The South African flag. Picture: EWN
The South African flag. Picture: EWN
56 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Of the hundreds of nationalities across the world, South African has been voted among the top 10 sexiest nations, placing sixth overall, according to a new survey.

Big 7 Travel, an international media company, released its World's Sexiest Nationalities for 2019 list on Friday, listing the top 50 nationalities determined via sample survey results of Big 7 Media’s audience of 1.5 million, with votes cast from readers across the world.

Survey respondents were given no further specifications of the term ‘sexy’, so interpretation of the word was up to them.

The top 10 featured nationalities are:

  1. Ukrainian

  2. Danish

  3. Filipino

  4. Brazilian

  5. Australian

  6. South African

  7. Italian

  8. Armenian

  9. English

  10. Canadian

You can see the full list if 50 on the Big 7 Travel website.

