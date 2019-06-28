South Africa the 6th sexiest nation in the world - survey

Survey respondents were given no further specifications of the term ‘sexy’, so interpretation of the word was up to them.

JOHANNESBURG - Of the hundreds of nationalities across the world, South African has been voted among the top 10 sexiest nations, placing sixth overall, according to a new survey.

Big 7 Travel, an international media company, released its World's Sexiest Nationalities for 2019 list on Friday, listing the top 50 nationalities determined via sample survey results of Big 7 Media’s audience of 1.5 million, with votes cast from readers across the world.

The top 10 featured nationalities are:

Ukrainian Danish Filipino Brazilian Australian South African Italian Armenian English Canadian

You can see the full list if 50 on the Big 7 Travel website.