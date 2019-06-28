South Africa's entire coal line shut for maintenance - Transnet

Transnet Freight Rail said the shutdown, from 2-11 July, will cover the entire coal line which has flows originating from Ermelo, Vryheid, Richards Bay, Witbank, Ladysmith and Isando depots.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa will shut down its entire rail network transporting coal from pits to customers for almost two weeks to undertake scheduled repairs, state-owned freight rail logistics firm Transnet said on Friday.

Transnet Freight Rail said the shutdown, from 2-11 July, will cover the entire coal line which has flows originating from Ermelo, Vryheid, Richards Bay, Witbank, Ladysmith and Isando depots.