Something is fundamentally wrong about this election process - Mogoeng
The chief justice said only those with the integrity to assume leadership responsibilities should be allowed to contest for those positions.
JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has called on South Africans to insist that stringent mechanisms be put in place to scrutinise those who want to occupy positions of authority.
Mogoeng was speaking at the director’s event in Sandton.
He said the country was in trouble if revelations from the Zondo Commission was the tip of the iceberg.
The chief justice said only those with the integrity to assume leadership responsibilities should be allowed to contest for those positions.
“It matters who becomes a Cabinet minister, it matters who becomes a mayor and a premier. Otherwise you wouldn’t have a situation where of all 257 municipalities, only 18 have clean audits. Something is fundamentally wrong about this election process.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Heartwarming moment as CT man missing for 6 years reunited with mother
-
Dudu Myeni wants to cross-examine state capture witnesses
-
'Your opinion means nothing': Khanyi Mbau hits back at skin tone critics
-
ANC welcomes Ramaphosa’s response to Public Protector
-
Racist Vicki Momberg's bid to appeal conviction, sentence dismissed
-
South Africa the 6th sexiest nation in the world - survey
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.