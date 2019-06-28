View all in Latest
Something is fundamentally wrong about this election process - Mogoeng

The chief justice said only those with the integrity to assume leadership responsibilities should be allowed to contest for those positions.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng at the handing over of the list of members of the National Assembly and provincial legislatures on 15 May 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has called on South Africans to insist that stringent mechanisms be put in place to scrutinise those who want to occupy positions of authority.

Mogoeng was speaking at the director’s event in Sandton.

He said the country was in trouble if revelations from the Zondo Commission was the tip of the iceberg.

The chief justice said only those with the integrity to assume leadership responsibilities should be allowed to contest for those positions.

“It matters who becomes a Cabinet minister, it matters who becomes a mayor and a premier. Otherwise you wouldn’t have a situation where of all 257 municipalities, only 18 have clean audits. Something is fundamentally wrong about this election process.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

