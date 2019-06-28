Sho Madjozi, Caster Semenya among South Africans on 'Forbes' 30 Under 30 list

JOHANNESBURG - Quite a few young South Africans making big waves in their respective industries have been listed on Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list for 2019.

The 30 Under 30 list for 2019 was announced at the annual Forbes Africa Under 30 Meet-Up at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg recently.

Bonang Matheba's House of BNG alcoholic drink flowed freely as the official celebration partner at the reveal event.

The list features 120 young African change-makers for the first time, increasing from 90 the previous year; with 30 finalists in each of the four categories – business, technology, creatives and sport.

Four different covers for each category were also unveiled.

South Africans in each of the categories include the likes of recent BET Award winner, Sho Madjozi, Olympic champions Wayde van Niekerk and Caster Semenya, Boity Thulo, Trevor Stuurman, Thando Thabethe, Springbok, Siya Kolisi and more.

The top 30 in each category are:

BUSINESS:

Bruce Diale, 29, South Africa, Founder & Managing Director of Brucol Global Development

Terence Mathe, 29, Zimbabwe, Co-Founder of Southern Incineration Services (SISCO) PBC

Mariam Manack , 29, South Africa, Founder & Director of iTrain

Khanyisile Madonko-Nderezina, 25, Zimbabwe, Co-Founder and CEO of Sakhile Madonko Enterprises

Isaac Mbatha, 28, South Africa, Founder & CEO of Sky Tents SA

Sadaam Suleiman, 28, Kenya, Co-Founder & Managing Director of DragonflyLimited

Adeniyi Omotayo, 28, Nigeria, Founder & CEO Betensured Group

David Kyalo, 29, Kenya, Founder & CEO Koncepts & Events Ltd

Ogechukwu Anugo-Obah, 28, Nigeria, Founder & CEO of Bodylikemilk

Dorn Ndlovu, 26, South Africa, Founder & CEO of Entrepreneur Blue Print Africa

Busisiwe Mkhumbuzi, 24, South Africa, Co-Founder & Chief Executive of Tshimong

Sydney Sam, 26, Ghana, Founder & CEO of Workspace Global

Shirlene Nafula, 27, Kenya, Founder & CEO of Crystal River Products

Kgahlego Rasebotsa, 29, South Africa, Founder & Director of Interior Bubble

Kimani Adam, 29, Kenya, Co-Founder & CEO of Nature Expeditions Destination Management

Ijeoma Balogun, 29, Nigeria, Founder & Managing Director of Redrick PR

Bright Jaja, 29, Nigeria, Founder & CEO of iCreate Africa

Jesse Carlton Happy Ndongo, 28, Cameroon, Founder of Easy Group

Henrich Akomolafe, 26, Nigeria, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Akotex Nigeria Limited

Lesego Mokae, 24, South Africa, Co-Founder of Ditsogo Projects

Oginni Tolulope , 29, Nigeria, Founder & CEO of Transfurd Limited

Theo Baloyi, 29, South Africa, Founder & CEO of Bathu Swag

Avthar Aniruth, 21, South Africa, Founder and Executive Producer of Audience Networks

Barbara Okereke, 28, Nigeria, Cake Designer, Founder & Managing Director of Oven Secret Limited

Jessica Anuna, 27, Nigeria , Founder & CEO of Klasha

Charles Edosomwan, 29, Nigeria, Founder & Chief Strategist of TekSight Edge Limited

Charmaine Mbatha, 29, South Africa, Co-Founder Millennial Business Administrators

Shaney Vijendranath, 29, South Africa, Co-Founder & CEO of Vimage Media

Adetola Nola, 29, Nigeria, Founder & CEO Veritasi Properties Limited

Caleb Stephen David, 27, South Africa, Founder & CEO of Versatile Commodity Traders



SPORTS:

Clarence Munyai, 21, South Africa, Track & Field Athlete

Patricia Apolot, 28, Uganda, Kickboxer

Jean Sseninde, 26, Uganda, Footballer & CEO

Luvo Manyonga, 28, South Africa, Track & Field Athlete

Mohamed Salah, 26, Egypt, Footballer

Sadio Mane, 27, Senegal, Footballer

Wayde Van Nierkerk, 26, South Africa, Track & Field Athlete

Chad Le Clos, 27, South Africa, Swimmer

Francine Niyonsaba, 26, Burundi, Track & Field Athlete

Margaret Nyaireira Wambui, 23, Kenya, Track & Field Athlete

Akani Simbine, 26, South Africa, Track & Field Athlete

Genzebe Dibaba, 28, Ethiopia, Track & Field Athlete

Pierre Aubameyang, 29, Gabon, Footballer

Thembi Kgatlana, 23, South Africa, Footballer

Siya Kolisi, 27, South Africa, Footballer

Sabrina Simader, 21, Kenya, Alpine Skier

Quinton De Kock, 26, South Africa, Cricketer

Alex Iwobi, 23, Nigeria, Footballer

Aphiwe Dyantyi, 24, South Africa, Rugby Player

Percy Tau, 25, South Africa, Footballer

Ruhan Van Rooyen, 25, South Africa, Paralympic Athlete

Emmanuel Korir, 24, Kenya, Track & Field Athlete

Beatrice Chepkoech, 24, Kenya, Track & Field Athlete

Giana Lofty, 24, Egypt, Martial Arts Practioner

Caster Semenya, 24, South Africa, Track & Field

Kagiso Rabada, 24, South Africa, Cricketer

Sarah Ahmed, 21, Egypt, Weightlifter

Jacob Kiplimo, 18, Uganda, Track & Field Athlete

Faith Kipyegon, 25, Kenya, Track & Field Athlete

Gerson Domingos, 23, Angola, Basketballer



CREATIVES:

Karabo Poppy Moletsane, 27, South Africa, Creative Illustrator, Street Artist & Graphic Designer

Rophnan Nuri, 29, Ethiopia, Electronic Dance Music Artist

Henry Amponsah, 28, Ghana, Designer, Founder & CEO of 101 Clothing

Austin Malema, 28, South Africa, Photographer & CEO of Pixelkollective

Harmony Katulondi, 29, Democratic Republic of Congo, Presenter, Model, Actor and Voice Over Artist

Kapasa Musonda, 29, Zambia, Fashion Designer

Richard Akuson, 26, Nigeria, Founder & Editor of A Nasty Boy

Menzi Mcunu, 22, South Africa, Founder of the Afrocentric Gentlemvn

Trevor Stuurman, 26, South Africa, Photographer and Creative Director

Burna boy, 28, Nigeria, Musician

Kim Jayde, 28, Zimbabwe, TV Presenter, Model & MC

Petite Noir, 28, Democratic Republic of Congo, Singer, Songwriter & Producer

Aisha Baker, 29, South Africa, Business Woman, Influencer and Style Icon

Karun, 24, Kenya, Musician

Gilmore Moyo, 27, Zimbabwe, Creative Director, Content Creator, Fashion Facilitator, TV & Radio Host and Founder of Paper Bag Africa

Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo, 29, South Africa, TV Host, Entrepreneur & Musician

Hermann Kamte, 27, Cameroon, Architect, Founder & CEO of Hermann Kamte & Associates

Helen Chukwu, 25, Nigeria, Fashion Designer, Founder & CEO of Helen Couture

Luis Munana, 27, Namibia, Creative Director, Model, TV Host & Founder of Voigush Africa and Waka Waka Moo

Upile Chisala, 24, Malawi, Author & Poet

Joseph Awuah-Darko, 22, Ghana, Contemporary Artist

Joe ‘Human’ Nawaya, 25, Democratic Republic of Congo, Graphic Designer & Co-Founder of Creative Mind Space

Thando Thabethe, 29, South Africa, Actress & Radio DJ

Rich Mnisi, 27, South Africa, Fashion Designer

Kevin Njue, 27, Kenya, Producer, Director, Writer & CEO of Rocque Pictures

Sho Madjozi, 27, South Africa, Musician

Sarah Owusu, 28, Ghana, Artist & Painter

Abisola Akintunde, 28, Nigeria, Founder & Creative Director of MakeupbyAshabee and Beelashes

Yaa Bonsu, 28, Kenya, Fashion Stylist & Creative

Paola Audrey Ndengue, 29, Côte d'Ivoire, Host, Producer & Co-Founder of Fashizblack



TECHNOLOGY: