Sho Madjozi, Caster Semenya among South Africans on 'Forbes' 30 Under 30 list

South Africans in each of the categories include the likes of recent BET Award winner, Sho Madjozi, Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk, Boity Thulo, Trevor Stuurman, Thando Thabethe, Springbok, Siya Kolisi and more.

Sho Madjozi. Picture: @ShoMadjozi/Twitter
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Quite a few young South Africans making big waves in their respective industries have been listed on Forbes Africa's 30 Under 30 list for 2019.

The 30 Under 30 list for 2019 was announced at the annual Forbes Africa Under 30 Meet-Up at the Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg recently.

Bonang Matheba's House of BNG alcoholic drink flowed freely as the official celebration partner at the reveal event.

The list features 120 young African change-makers for the first time, increasing from 90 the previous year; with 30 finalists in each of the four categories – business, technology, creatives and sport.

Four different covers for each category were also unveiled.

South Africans in each of the categories include the likes of recent BET Award winner, Sho Madjozi, Olympic champions Wayde van Niekerk and Caster Semenya, Boity Thulo, Trevor Stuurman, Thando Thabethe, Springbok, Siya Kolisi and more.

The top 30 in each category are:

BUSINESS:

  1. Bruce Diale, 29, South Africa, Founder & Managing Director of Brucol Global Development

  2. Terence Mathe, 29, Zimbabwe, Co-Founder of Southern Incineration Services (SISCO) PBC

  3. Mariam Manack , 29, South Africa, Founder & Director of iTrain

  4. Khanyisile Madonko-Nderezina, 25, Zimbabwe, Co-Founder and CEO of Sakhile Madonko Enterprises

  5. Isaac Mbatha, 28, South Africa, Founder & CEO of Sky Tents SA

  6. Sadaam Suleiman, 28, Kenya, Co-Founder & Managing Director of DragonflyLimited

  7. Adeniyi Omotayo, 28, Nigeria, Founder & CEO Betensured Group

  8. David Kyalo, 29, Kenya, Founder & CEO Koncepts & Events Ltd

  9. Ogechukwu Anugo-Obah, 28, Nigeria, Founder & CEO of Bodylikemilk

  10. Dorn Ndlovu, 26, South Africa, Founder & CEO of Entrepreneur Blue Print Africa

  11. Busisiwe Mkhumbuzi, 24, South Africa, Co-Founder & Chief Executive of Tshimong

  12. Sydney Sam, 26, Ghana, Founder & CEO of Workspace Global

  13. Shirlene Nafula, 27, Kenya, Founder & CEO of Crystal River Products

  14. Kgahlego Rasebotsa, 29, South Africa, Founder & Director of Interior Bubble

  15. Kimani Adam, 29, Kenya, Co-Founder & CEO of Nature Expeditions Destination Management

  16. Ijeoma Balogun, 29, Nigeria, Founder & Managing Director of Redrick PR

  17. Bright Jaja, 29, Nigeria, Founder & CEO of iCreate Africa

  18. Jesse Carlton Happy Ndongo, 28, Cameroon, Founder of Easy Group

  19. Henrich Akomolafe, 26, Nigeria, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Akotex Nigeria Limited

  20. Lesego Mokae, 24, South Africa, Co-Founder of Ditsogo Projects

  21. Oginni Tolulope , 29, Nigeria, Founder & CEO of Transfurd Limited

  22. Theo Baloyi, 29, South Africa, Founder & CEO of Bathu Swag

  23. Avthar Aniruth, 21, South Africa, Founder and Executive Producer of Audience Networks

  24. Barbara Okereke, 28, Nigeria, Cake Designer, Founder & Managing Director of Oven Secret Limited

  25. Jessica Anuna, 27, Nigeria , Founder & CEO of Klasha

  26. Charles Edosomwan, 29, Nigeria, Founder & Chief Strategist of TekSight Edge Limited

  27. Charmaine Mbatha, 29, South Africa, Co-Founder Millennial Business Administrators

  28. Shaney Vijendranath, 29, South Africa, Co-Founder & CEO of Vimage Media

  29. Adetola Nola, 29, Nigeria, Founder & CEO Veritasi Properties Limited

  30. Caleb Stephen David, 27, South Africa, Founder & CEO of Versatile Commodity Traders

SPORTS:

  1. Clarence Munyai, 21, South Africa, Track & Field Athlete

  2. Patricia Apolot, 28, Uganda, Kickboxer

  3. Jean Sseninde, 26, Uganda, Footballer & CEO

  4. Luvo Manyonga, 28, South Africa, Track & Field Athlete

  5. Mohamed Salah, 26, Egypt, Footballer

  6. Sadio Mane, 27, Senegal, Footballer

  7. Wayde Van Nierkerk, 26, South Africa, Track & Field Athlete

  8. Chad Le Clos, 27, South Africa, Swimmer

  9. Francine Niyonsaba, 26, Burundi, Track & Field Athlete

  10. Margaret Nyaireira Wambui, 23, Kenya, Track & Field Athlete

  11. Akani Simbine, 26, South Africa, Track & Field Athlete

  12. Genzebe Dibaba, 28, Ethiopia, Track & Field Athlete

  13. Pierre Aubameyang, 29, Gabon, Footballer

  14. Thembi Kgatlana, 23, South Africa, Footballer

  15. Siya Kolisi, 27, South Africa, Footballer

  16. Sabrina Simader, 21, Kenya, Alpine Skier

  17. Quinton De Kock, 26, South Africa, Cricketer

  18. Alex Iwobi, 23, Nigeria, Footballer

  19. Aphiwe Dyantyi, 24, South Africa, Rugby Player

  20. Percy Tau, 25, South Africa, Footballer

  21. Ruhan Van Rooyen, 25, South Africa, Paralympic Athlete

  22. Emmanuel Korir, 24, Kenya, Track & Field Athlete

  23. Beatrice Chepkoech, 24, Kenya, Track & Field Athlete

  24. Giana Lofty, 24, Egypt, Martial Arts Practioner

  25. Caster Semenya, 24, South Africa, Track & Field

  26. Kagiso Rabada, 24, South Africa, Cricketer

  27. Sarah Ahmed, 21, Egypt, Weightlifter

  28. Jacob Kiplimo, 18, Uganda, Track & Field Athlete

  29. Faith Kipyegon, 25, Kenya, Track & Field Athlete

  30. Gerson Domingos, 23, Angola, Basketballer

CREATIVES:

  1. Karabo Poppy Moletsane, 27, South Africa, Creative Illustrator, Street Artist & Graphic Designer

  2. Rophnan Nuri, 29, Ethiopia, Electronic Dance Music Artist

  3. Henry Amponsah, 28, Ghana, Designer, Founder & CEO of 101 Clothing

  4. Austin Malema, 28, South Africa, Photographer & CEO of Pixelkollective

  5. Harmony Katulondi, 29, Democratic Republic of Congo, Presenter, Model, Actor and Voice Over Artist

  6. Kapasa Musonda, 29, Zambia, Fashion Designer

  7. Richard Akuson, 26, Nigeria, Founder & Editor of A Nasty Boy

  8. Menzi Mcunu, 22, South Africa, Founder of the Afrocentric Gentlemvn

  9. Trevor Stuurman, 26, South Africa, Photographer and Creative Director

  10. Burna boy, 28, Nigeria, Musician

  11. Kim Jayde, 28, Zimbabwe, TV Presenter, Model & MC

  12. Petite Noir, 28, Democratic Republic of Congo, Singer, Songwriter & Producer

  13. Aisha Baker, 29, South Africa, Business Woman, Influencer and Style Icon

  14. Karun, 24, Kenya, Musician

  15. Gilmore Moyo, 27, Zimbabwe, Creative Director, Content Creator, Fashion Facilitator, TV & Radio Host and Founder of Paper Bag Africa

  16. Boitumelo ‘Boity’ Thulo, 29, South Africa, TV Host, Entrepreneur & Musician

  17. Hermann Kamte, 27, Cameroon, Architect, Founder & CEO of Hermann Kamte & Associates

  18. Helen Chukwu, 25, Nigeria, Fashion Designer, Founder & CEO of Helen Couture

  19. Luis Munana, 27, Namibia, Creative Director, Model, TV Host & Founder of Voigush Africa and Waka Waka Moo

  20. Upile Chisala, 24, Malawi, Author & Poet

  21. Joseph Awuah-Darko, 22, Ghana, Contemporary Artist

  22. Joe ‘Human’ Nawaya, 25, Democratic Republic of Congo, Graphic Designer & Co-Founder of Creative Mind Space

  23. Thando Thabethe, 29, South Africa, Actress & Radio DJ

  24. Rich Mnisi, 27, South Africa, Fashion Designer

  25. Kevin Njue, 27, Kenya, Producer, Director, Writer & CEO of Rocque Pictures

  26. Sho Madjozi, 27, South Africa, Musician

  27. Sarah Owusu, 28, Ghana, Artist & Painter

  28. Abisola Akintunde, 28, Nigeria, Founder & Creative Director of MakeupbyAshabee and Beelashes

  29. Yaa Bonsu, 28, Kenya, Fashion Stylist & Creative

  30. Paola Audrey Ndengue, 29, Côte d'Ivoire, Host, Producer & Co-Founder of Fashizblack

TECHNOLOGY:

  1. Nthabiseng Mosia, 28, South Africa, Co-Founder & CMO of Easy Solar

  2. Evans Akanno, 29, Nigeria, Founder & CEO of Cregital

  3. Micheal Paul Mollel, 29, Tanzania, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Jimz Technologies Co. Ltd

  4. Nureshka Viranna, 27, South Africa, Co-Founder & Director of Shopli

  5. Jacob Rugano, 29, Kenya, Co-Founder & Director of AfricarTrack International

  6. Fred Oyetayo, 25, Nigeria, Founder & CEO of Fresible

  7. Alpha Nury, 29, Senegal, Founder & CEO of Jamaa Funding

  8. Hansley Noruthun, 27, Mauritius, Founder of Mauritius Space & Science Foundation

  9. Schizzo Thompson, 29, Malawi, Founder & Managing Director of Sky Energy

  10. Wilford Mwanza, 29, Zimbabwe, Founder & CEO of Fordolutions

  11. Vèna Arielle Ahouansou, 25, Benin, Co-Founder & CEO of KEA Medicals

  12. Damilola Olokesusi, 29, Nigeria, Co-Founder & CEO of Shuttlers Logistics Company

  13. Diana Esther Wangari,, 27, Kenya, Co-Founder & Chief Medical Officer of Sagitarix

  14. Chinedu Azodoh, 29, Nigeria, Co-Founder & Chief Growth Officer of Metro Africa Xpress (MAX)

  15. Shaun Benjamin, 29, Zimbabwe, Co-Founder of Simba Solutions

  16. Matthew Piper, 25 and Karidas Tshintsholo, 24, South Africa, Founders of Khula App

  17. Courtney Bentley, 29, South Africa, Co-Founder & CEO of Visibility Insight

  18. Josh Okpata, 27, Tochukwu Mbanugo, 29, Nigeria, Founders of Eazyhire

  19. Muhammed Salisu Abdullahi, 28, Nigeria, Co-Founder & Managing Director of eTrash2Cash

  20. Silas Adekunle, 26, Nigeria, Founder of Reach Robotics

  21. Joshua Chibueze, 26, Somto Ifezue, 28 and Odunayo Eweniyi, 26, Nigeria, Founders of PiggyVest

  22. Uka Eje, 29, Nigeria, Co-Founder & CEO of Thrive Agric

  23. Melissa Mwale, 29, Zimbabwe, Founder of Hive Incorporation & Co-Founder of CryptoGem

  24. Eric Muli, 27, Kenya, Founder & CEO of Odyssey Capital

  25. Eric Rutayisire, 28, Rwanda, Founder & CEO of Charis UAS

  26. Khalid Machchate, 26, Wissal Farsal, 27, Morocco, Founders of K&W Technologies

  27. Siyabonga Thomas Tiwana, 29 & Tyrone Adams, 28, South Africa, Founders of Skywalk Innovations

  28. Chika Madubuko, 27, Nigeria, Co-Founder & CEO of Greymate Care

  29. Dorcas Owinoh, 28, Kenya, Co-Founder & Director of LakeHub

  30. Marnus van Heerden, 29, Matthew Smith 26, Ndabenhle Ngulube, 28, South Africa, Founders of Pineapple App

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA