Semenya to run 800m at Diamond League without testosterone restriction

According to Semenya’s lawyers, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court on Friday extended its deadline for submissions relating to the IAAF's controversial Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) regulations, until 1 July.

The court’s deadline extension means the IAAF's regulations remain suspended until the Swiss court receives submissions from the Court of Arbitration for Sport and arrives at a decision, allowing Semenya to race on Sunday.

Semenya has not raced in her favoured 800m event, since her triumph in Doha, Qatar nearly two months ago.

The Swiss court's extension of the deadline for submissions means the IAAF cannot implement its controversial regulations, which force athletes with Differences of Sexual Development, to take medication to lower their testosterone levels.

Speaking to EWN Sport on Friday, Semenya's lawyer Greg Nott said the extension WAS welcomed by the athlete who was preparing to race in the Prefontaine Classic in Stanford on Sunday.

“It’s good news this morning, from the Swiss Federal Court as they handed down a court order extending the time period in which the Court of Arbitration for Sport is to submit their comments. They now have until 1 July to submit their comments, which allows Caster to run freely on Sunday without any hiccup as experience in Rabat, and we look forward to a great race by our icon,” Nott said.

Semenya was initially refused entry into the 800m event at the Rabat Diamond League earlier this month in Morocco. Race organisers then changed their minds after much public outcry. Semenya subsequently refused to participate in the event, saying the turnaround had happened too late.

Earlier this year the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed Semenya’s appeal against the new DSD regulations.

Once the Swiss Federal Court deals with the submissions, both the IAAF and Semenya’s camp will then have to wait for the court to hear her appeal against the Court of Arbitration's decision to back the IAAF's DSD regulations.