Search on for missing man after boat capsizes near Simon's Town

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
Go

Search on for missing man after boat capsizes near Simon's Town

The incident happened on Thursday after the trio launched a boat from Kalk Bay harbour earlier in the day.

Picture: NSRI.
Picture: NSRI.
47 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A man has died and another man transported to hospital after their boat capsized offshore of Simon's Town.

A third man is unaccounted for and rescuers are searching for him.

The incident happened on Thursday after the trio launched a boat from Kalk Bay harbour earlier in the day.

An SA Navy patrol boat alerted authorities after it came across the boat that had capsized.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon: "During the search operation, two of the men were located in the water. Sadly, one of the men has been declared deceased. One of the men was transported to hospital in a critical condition. He has stabilised and is recovering in hospital. The search continued for one man who remained missing and that search is ongoing."

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA