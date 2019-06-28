Search on for missing man after boat capsizes near Simon's Town

The incident happened on Thursday after the trio launched a boat from Kalk Bay harbour earlier in the day.

CAPE TOWN - A man has died and another man transported to hospital after their boat capsized offshore of Simon's Town.

A third man is unaccounted for and rescuers are searching for him.

An SA Navy patrol boat alerted authorities after it came across the boat that had capsized.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's Craig Lambinon: "During the search operation, two of the men were located in the water. Sadly, one of the men has been declared deceased. One of the men was transported to hospital in a critical condition. He has stabilised and is recovering in hospital. The search continued for one man who remained missing and that search is ongoing."