SAHRC wants Watson family to explain how Agrizzi K-word video became public

The Human Rights Commission's Buang Jones said that the spreading of such content amounts to a violation of the Equality Act.

Angelo Agrizzi appears in the Randburg Magistrate Court on 27 June 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Human Rights Commission said that members of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson's family will now have to answer to the court regarding how a racially offensive audio was shared and released in the public domain.

The controversial company's former COO Angelo Agrizzi reached a settlement with the commission at the Equality Court on Thursday, agreeing to pay R200,000 for using racist language.

He was heard in an audio recording submitted as evidence at the Zondo Inquiry earlier this year using the K-word.

Agrizzi has since publicly apologised for his utterances.

The Human Rights Commission's Buang Jones said that it has come to their attention that members of the Watson family - Lindsey, Roth and Jarrod - allegedly leaked Agrizzi's hate speech audio.

"They were in the same room with Mr Agrizzi, it was a private conversation, so they will have to explain to this court how this private conversation ended up in the public [domain]."

Jones said that the spreading of such content amounts to a violation of the Equality Act.

"That is why we will pursue legal action against Lindsey, Roth and Jarrod Watson."

The commission said that it believed Agrizzi's case has set a precedent that racial slurs would not be tolerated in this country.

WATCH: Agrizzi to pay R200,000 for using K-word

