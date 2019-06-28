SA's CONCO wins eSwatini solar power project

The kingdom, formerly known as Swaziland, imports 80% of its electricity from South Africa’s troubled utility Eskom but is looking to boost its energy independence.

MBABANE - Consolidated Infrastructure Group (CONCO) has won a $16 million contract to build a 10 megawatt solar project in eSwatini, the firm said late on Thursday.

Eskom this year unleashed the worst rolling blackouts in years and is looking at increasing tariffs to plug a near R500 billion debt hole.

Earlier in June eSwatini called for bids to build 40 megawatts (MW) of solar power capacity. It plans to produce 100% of its own power by 2034, including through the expansion of the Maguga Dam project.