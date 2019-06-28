View all in Latest
SA's CONCO wins eSwatini solar power project

The kingdom, formerly known as Swaziland, imports 80% of its electricity from South Africa’s troubled utility Eskom but is looking to boost its energy independence.

Solar power generic. Picture: Free Images
Solar power generic. Picture: Free Images
21 minutes ago

MBABANE - Consolidated Infrastructure Group (CONCO) has won a $16 million contract to build a 10 megawatt solar project in eSwatini, the firm said late on Thursday.

The kingdom, formerly known as Swaziland, imports 80% of its electricity from South Africa’s troubled utility Eskom but is looking to boost its energy independence.

Eskom this year unleashed the worst rolling blackouts in years and is looking at increasing tariffs to plug a near R500 billion debt hole.

Earlier in June eSwatini called for bids to build 40 megawatts (MW) of solar power capacity. It plans to produce 100% of its own power by 2034, including through the expansion of the Maguga Dam project.

