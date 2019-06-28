SA's CONCO wins eSwatini solar power project
The kingdom, formerly known as Swaziland, imports 80% of its electricity from South Africa’s troubled utility Eskom but is looking to boost its energy independence.
MBABANE - Consolidated Infrastructure Group (CONCO) has won a $16 million contract to build a 10 megawatt solar project in eSwatini, the firm said late on Thursday.
The kingdom, formerly known as Swaziland, imports 80% of its electricity from South Africa’s troubled utility Eskom but is looking to boost its energy independence.
Eskom this year unleashed the worst rolling blackouts in years and is looking at increasing tariffs to plug a near R500 billion debt hole.
Earlier in June eSwatini called for bids to build 40 megawatts (MW) of solar power capacity. It plans to produce 100% of its own power by 2034, including through the expansion of the Maguga Dam project.
Popular in Business
-
Zondo Inquiry: Company contracted to SAA admits FSB suspended licence
-
South Africa's entire coal line shut for maintenance - Transnet
-
Zondo concerned Dudu Myeni’s adviser may have lied to SAA to secure contract
-
Stuttafords dies on 1 August. There are lessons to learn
-
BNP Capital failed to disclose top SAA connections, Zondo Inquiry hears
-
Zim makes 'significant' payment to clear Eskom debt
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.