Racist Vicki Momberg's bid to appeal conviction, sentence dismissed

JOHANNESBURG - Vicki Momberg's bid to appeal her conviction and sentence has been dismissed.

Momberg was in the Johannesburg High Court on Friday for judgment in her crimen injuria case.

She was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria for using the K-word 48 times while she was racially abusing a police officer in 2016.

Judge Thifhelimbilu Mudau delivered a short and precise judgment in Momberg's matter, beginning by saying her bid to appeal has been dismissed.

Momberg who came to court with her father wanted to hear her judgment from the benches but on the judge's request, she moved to the stand.

Mudau has extended Momberg's bail for 30 days to allow her time to file for leave to appeal at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

If she fails to do that, she has 48 hours to hand herself over to the clerk of the Randburg Magistrates Court so she can serve the rest of her sentence.