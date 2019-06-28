Premier Zikalala vows to deal with political killings in KZN

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
Go

Premier Zikalala vows to deal with political killings in KZN

In a wide-ranging address, he vowed to deal with political killings and other issues plaguing the province. Zikalala said the province cannot return to the shameful days of black on black violence.

FILE: KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala in the provincial legislature on 22 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala in the provincial legislature on 22 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
22 minutes ago

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says maintaining peace and curbing the scale of political violence in the province is at the top of his agenda.

On Friday, Zikalala delivered his inaugural State of the Province Address in an event that was attended by, among others, former President Jacob Zuma and Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

In a wide-ranging address, he vowed to deal with political killings and other issues plaguing the province.

Zikalala says the province cannot return to the shameful days of black on black violence.

“We cannot again be synonymous to the painful memory of being known as the killing field of South Africa.”

He called on all political formations to work together with civil society to put a stop to what he called prevailing lawlessness in the province. Zikalala also vowed to deal with other social ills in the province.

“We have to eliminate the use of drugs, substance abuse, confront domestic violence. We must put an end to teenage pregnancy and advance the social cohesion among society.”

The premier says his government regrets the regress in audit outcomes of municipalities in the province. The Auditor-General revealed this week that the majority of the province’s 54 municipalities have cases of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

He says his government has tasked the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to conduct status assessments on all municipalities. He adds he will work with the office of the Auditor-General to turnaround the state of local government in the province.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA