Premier Zikalala vows to deal with political killings in KZN
In a wide-ranging address, he vowed to deal with political killings and other issues plaguing the province. Zikalala said the province cannot return to the shameful days of black on black violence.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala says maintaining peace and curbing the scale of political violence in the province is at the top of his agenda.
On Friday, Zikalala delivered his inaugural State of the Province Address in an event that was attended by, among others, former President Jacob Zuma and Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Zikalala says the province cannot return to the shameful days of black on black violence.
“We cannot again be synonymous to the painful memory of being known as the killing field of South Africa.”
He called on all political formations to work together with civil society to put a stop to what he called prevailing lawlessness in the province. Zikalala also vowed to deal with other social ills in the province.
“We have to eliminate the use of drugs, substance abuse, confront domestic violence. We must put an end to teenage pregnancy and advance the social cohesion among society.”
The premier says his government regrets the regress in audit outcomes of municipalities in the province. The Auditor-General revealed this week that the majority of the province’s 54 municipalities have cases of irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.
He says his government has tasked the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to conduct status assessments on all municipalities. He adds he will work with the office of the Auditor-General to turnaround the state of local government in the province.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
