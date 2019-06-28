Parly to decide on Jiba, Mrwebi’s futures as advocates
President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed the two advocates from the National Prosecuting Authority after an inquiry found them to be unfit for office.
CAPE TOWN - It will soon be up to Parliament to decide on out of favour advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrewbi’s future.
President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed the two advocates from the National Prosecuting Authority after an inquiry found them to be unfit for office.
But on Thursday, the General Council of the Bar lost its legal bid at the Constitutional Court to have the pair struck from the roll of advocates.
While the Constitutional Court didn’t make a ruling on whether the two were fit for office, the National Assembly will be in a better position to confirm that finding.
Jiba was the deputy national director public prosecutions when the president fired her and Mrwebi in April.
Their dismissals were now pending endorsement by Parliament after the Mokgoro inquiry found them neither fit nor proper to hold their respective offices.
While the Constitutional Courts decision may be seen as giving Jiba and Mrwebi a lifeline, the official opposition said it was not an indication that they would be reappointed.
Democratic Alliance (DA) justice spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach said the DA would support the adoption of the Mokgoro inquiry report when it eventually came to Parliament.
“They have been fired by the president and that must come to Parliament and be ratified by the National Assembly.”
The Presidency said the Constitutional Court decision had no bearing on the decision the president took when he fired the two advocates.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
