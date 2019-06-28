Outa: Parliament must support Ramaphosa’s decision to fire Jiba & Mrwebi
Outa said it was disappointed by Thursday’s Constitutional Court’s decision, which upheld a Supreme Court of Appeal ruling to keep the pair on the roll of advocates.
JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) said that Parliament must support President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to fire advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi.
The apex court said it doesn’t have jurisdiction to rule on the matter and dismissed the application by the General Council of the Bar to have the advocates struck off its roll.
“The Constitutional Court ruled that the matter does not fall within their jurisdiction and while we are disappointed that further action cannot be taken, we certainly understand that the law must be applied fairly and without prejudice in all circumstances,” said Advocate Stefanie Fick, Outa’s chief legal officer.
“Having said that, Jiba and Mrwebi’s actions had a negative impact on the profession. It was under Jiba’s watch that the NPA was tarnished and state capture was allowed to flourish”.
Outa was among the first civil society movements to congratulate the president on axing Jiba and Mrwebi after a lengthy investigation into their fitness to hold their respective positions.
The organisation called on the Hawks and National Prosecuting Authority to investigate the pair for any criminal activity that they may have been involved in.
“The fight for justice continues and our state institutions need to make bold statements by pursuing high profile cases,” Fick said.
