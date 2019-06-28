View all in Latest
Mogoeng Mogoeng calls on S. Africans to confront racism, social problems

The chief justice was speaking during a Directors Event in Johannesburg on Friday.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeong. Picture: EWN.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeong. Picture: EWN.
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has called on South Africans to be brave and deal with issues of racism that still exist in society.

Mogoeng was speaking during the fifth edition of the Directors Event in Johannesburg on Friday. The gathering brings together senior managers and executives to discussing youth unemployment, digital transformation and politics.

“Let’s find solutions to these things that divide us like racism. Let us engage in very uncomfortable debates so that we can get there,” he said.

The Chief Justice also called for a renewed focus on implementation in the country, saying South Africa was full of incredible dreams and plans but falls short when it comes to putting those plans into practice.

Timeline

Popular in Local

