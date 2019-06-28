-
Mogoeng Mogoeng calls on S. Africans to confront racism, social problems
The chief justice was speaking during a Directors Event in Johannesburg on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has called on South Africans to be brave and deal with issues of racism that still exist in society.
Mogoeng was speaking during the fifth edition of the Directors Event in Johannesburg on Friday. The gathering brings together senior managers and executives to discussing youth unemployment, digital transformation and politics.
“Let’s find solutions to these things that divide us like racism. Let us engage in very uncomfortable debates so that we can get there,” he said.
The Chief Justice also called for a renewed focus on implementation in the country, saying South Africa was full of incredible dreams and plans but falls short when it comes to putting those plans into practice.
-
Racist Vicki Momberg's bid to appeal conviction, sentence dismissed2 hours ago
-
Agrizzi agrees to pay R200k fine for K-word remarks in settlementone day ago
-
SAHRC to meet with Agrizzi for possible settlement over K-word remarksone day ago
-
ANC lays crimen injuria complaint against Steve Hofmeyr4 days ago
