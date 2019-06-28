Minister urged to halt exploratory octopus permit after whale death
The City of Cape Town is calling on the national minister of Environment Affairs to place a moratorium on the exploratory octopus permit after another whale was killed.
A humpback whale carcass was found floating about 500 metres off Sunny Cove on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the city retrieved the carcass, saying the whale became entangled in an octopus fishery line and drowned.
The city has called on the national department to consider suspending the permit for octopus fishing.
This is the third whale entanglement and second death as a result of octopus fishery lines in the past two weeks.
The city's Gregg Oelofse: "We're asking that the permit be suspended until such time that the equipment they use is redesigned to make sure that they don't entangle whales."
Meanwhile, the Simons Town community is also calling for an immediate moratorium on all octopus trapping in False Bay.
Resident Allison Thomson's online petition has more than 22,000 signatures.
"The petition asks for a moratorium until all stakeholders can sit down and find a solution to this problem. We really can't allow this to continue."
She said that these traps, with long ropes tied to buoys that float on the surface, not only endanger whales and dolphins but also pose a huge risk to seacraft.
