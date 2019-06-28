Minister Mthembu concerned about state of municipal finances
While Cabinet has yet to deal with the Auditor-General’s report, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said its findings were worrying.
CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said that he was concerned about the dismal state of municipal finances.
Cabinet has yet to see Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu’s report on the audit outcomes for local government but Jackson said that it would deal with it at its earliest opportunity.
Makwetu released his report yesterday, while Cabinet was meeting in Pretoria.
While Cabinet has yet to deal with the Auditor-General’s report, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said its findings were worrying.
"As a member of Cabinet, I am also concerned about what the Auditor-General raised – only 18 clean audits, 63 municipalities that have regressed, only 22 municipalities that have improved their performance compared to the last year’s audit."
Mthembu said the intimidation of teams sent from the Office of the Auditor-General to examine municipalities’ finances is also concerning.
He said that Cabinet would respond after the Auditor-General’s report comes before it.
"Cabinet will engage with this matter and I am quite confident our minister responsible for local government Minister [Nkosazana] Dlamini Zuma will be able to shed some light after she has interacted with these audits on what is it we can do to improve the performance of our municipalities."
Popular in Politics
-
EFF not happy about new NCOP rules on dealing with unruly MPs
-
eThekwini Municipality denies deputy mayor was poisoned
-
Inquiry hears how firm failed to perform due diligence for R15bn SAA deal
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa The Dream President
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Sona clearly displays the ramifications of the ANC's rot
-
Mantashe: ANC won't be pressured on Reserve Bank's future
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.