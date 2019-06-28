View all in Latest
Minister Mthembu concerned about state of municipal finances

While Cabinet has yet to deal with the Auditor-General’s report, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said its findings were worrying.

FILE: Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu. Picture: AFP
FILE: Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu. Picture: AFP
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said that he was concerned about the dismal state of municipal finances.

Cabinet has yet to see Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu’s report on the audit outcomes for local government but Jackson said that it would deal with it at its earliest opportunity.

Makwetu released his report yesterday, while Cabinet was meeting in Pretoria.

While Cabinet has yet to deal with the Auditor-General’s report, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said its findings were worrying.

"As a member of Cabinet, I am also concerned about what the Auditor-General raised – only 18 clean audits, 63 municipalities that have regressed, only 22 municipalities that have improved their performance compared to the last year’s audit."

Mthembu said the intimidation of teams sent from the Office of the Auditor-General to examine municipalities’ finances is also concerning.

He said that Cabinet would respond after the Auditor-General’s report comes before it.

"Cabinet will engage with this matter and I am quite confident our minister responsible for local government Minister [Nkosazana] Dlamini Zuma will be able to shed some light after she has interacted with these audits on what is it we can do to improve the performance of our municipalities."

COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA