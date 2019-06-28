Meet the House of Monatic tailors who made President Ramaphosa's new suit

Cindy Archillies | When the president calls you up to make him a suit, you start stitching! That’s exactly what the House of Monatic did when President Cyril Ramaphosa asked them to make a suit for him to wear at his recent State of the Nation Address.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his first State of the Nation Address as the democratically elected head of state on Thursday.

During his speech, the president made a point to urge South Africans to ensure they buy "locally-made goods to drive up demand in our economy". Minister of Trade and Industry Ebrahim Patel told the SABC he too was wearing clothes made by House of Monatic.

"We will stimulate local demand and grow South African manufacturing by making sure the ‘Buy Local’ campaign is everywhere and ever-present. We call on all South Africans to deliberately and consistently buy locally-made goods," he said.

Ramaphosa also included his own commitment to the cause: "The suit, the shirt and the tie I am wearing today was locally made by South African textile workers working at the House of Monatic here in Salt River, Cape Town."

But who is House of Monatic?

According to their website, they are creators of "superior craftsmanship, latest technology, garments made to last". It was started in the 1980s, "when the clothing factory Monatic Alba, which was started by Ian Back of I.L Back Tailoring Services in 1968, merged with M.Bertish to form House of Monatic". It has gone through a number of transitions, and currently own the brands Carducci, CSquared, and Viyella.

They currently offer a number of services including corporate image consulting; training for designers, tailors, machinists and sewers; and manufacturing. They also brag that they their "on-site design studio and production facility produce some 450 jackets, 700 pairs of trousers and 50 shirts on three production lines daily".

We went to their factory to learn more about the president's chosen tailors.