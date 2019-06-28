Man linked to attack on homeless person in Tshwane arrested
It's understood the 40-year-old suspect was expected to appear in court on Friday on attempted murder charges.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have confirmed a man has been arrested in connection with the attack on a homeless person in Tshwane.
He allegedly attacked the victim in Muckleneuk, the same area where the bodies of five homeless people were found in the past month.
PODCAST: SA's forgotten citizens - the homeless and hopeless
The police’s Kay Makhubele said the man had not yet been linked to any of the mysterious murders in that area.
“These cases are treated separately. We're investigating a case of murder, however, we cannot link him now. But we will be continuing the investigation.”
