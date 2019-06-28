Ndlovu Youth Choir couldn't be more excited after AGT performance
The choir made local headlines this week after their beautiful rendition of Vicky Sampson's song 'My African Dream',on the stage of the television show 'America's Got Talent'.
JOHANNESBURG - Despite feeling intimidated before a huge audience, members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir say they are excited after making it to the next stage of America's Got Talent.
The choir made local headlines this week after their beautiful rendition of Vicky Sampson's song My African Dream on the stage of the television show America's Got Talent.
The group received four yeses from the judges.
Members Sandile Majola and Thulisile Masanabo joined 702's Joanne Joseph in studio to share more on their love for music, as well as the special bond they had created through the choir.
"For most of the choristers, we come from underprivileged families. So joining the choir for us is not just about singing but a place where we come to escape our problems, where everyone is seen as one and you can never judge anyone for their background," Masanabo, said.
Listen to the audio for more.
More in Lifestyle
-
SA slings back the fynbos-flavoured gin
-
Lenny Kravitz: Zoe Kravitz's wedding will be emotional
-
Teen saves toddler from near-fatal fall
-
Sitting in front of TV may be worse for health than desk job
-
Sho Madjozi, Caster Semenya among South Africans on 'Forbes' 30 Under 30 list
-
South Africa the 6th sexiest nation in the world - survey
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.