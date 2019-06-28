Ndlovu Youth Choir couldn't be more excited after AGT performance

The choir made local headlines this week after their beautiful rendition of Vicky Sampson's song 'My African Dream',on the stage of the television show 'America's Got Talent'.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite feeling intimidated before a huge audience, members of the Ndlovu Youth Choir say they are excited after making it to the next stage of America's Got Talent.

The group received four yeses from the judges.

Members Sandile Majola and Thulisile Masanabo joined 702's Joanne Joseph in studio to share more on their love for music, as well as the special bond they had created through the choir.

"For most of the choristers, we come from underprivileged families. So joining the choir for us is not just about singing but a place where we come to escape our problems, where everyone is seen as one and you can never judge anyone for their background," Masanabo, said.

