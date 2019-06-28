Lesotho farmers, opposition march to parliament to deliver petition
They are demanding that regulations preventing them from individually exporting their products to open and internationally recognised markets with optimised returns be scrapped.
JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho wool and mohair farmers backed by leaders of opposition parties have marched in the capital Maseru to deliver a petition to parliament.
Since the regulations were introduced, government has been forcing farmers to export through one Chinese-run broker, which failed to pay them on time.
On the eve of the march, Prime Minister Tom Thabane announced that the regulations would be temporarily suspended for three months, but the farmers went ahead with their march. They want a permanent removal of the regulations.
Leader of opposition party socialist revolutionaries Teboho Mojapela said: “If we do not address our challenges that we face as a collective, our country will be disintegrate. We substituted a bad government with a worse one. This is not the kind of government we are looking for.”
