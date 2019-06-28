Kraaifontein man caught with drugs worth R1m
Police conducted a raid at a residence in Scottsville where they uncovered 30 bags of Mandrax containing more than 30,000 tablets.
CAPE TOWN - A Kraaifontein man is to appear in court soon after he was caught in possession of drugs worth more than R1 million.
The incident occurred on Wednesday night following a tip-off.
Police conducted a raid at a residence in Scottsville where they uncovered 30 bags of Mandrax containing more than 30,000 tablets.
The police's Frederick Van Wyk: "SAPS members attached to Operation Thunder arrested a 33-year-old suspect for possession of drugs in Scottsville, Kraaifontein. The suspect was arrested for dealing in drugs and once he has been charged, he will make a court appearance in the Kuils River Magistrates Court."
#sapsWC Suspect (33) arrested for dealing in drugs at 20:00 last night in Titus Street, Scottsville, Kraaifontein. Thirty bags containing over 30 000 Mandrax tablets seized. #DrugsOffTheStreets NP https://t.co/5dYsGmzcMz pic.twitter.com/DPDht8sCek— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 27, 2019
