Job creation, service delivery to feature in Zikalala’s first Sopa
In his quest to revive governance in KwaZulu-Natal, the premier is expected to present solutions to issues plaguing the province.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala will on Friday deliver his first State of the Province Address (Sopa).
Zikalala is expected to outline his vision for the next five years after taking over from Willies Mchunu.
In his quest to revive governance in KwaZulu-Natal, Zikalala is expected to present solutions to issues plaguing the province.
KwaZulu-Natal’s economic hub, eThekwini, is marred by political uncertainty with Mayor Zandile Gumede facing charges of corruption, while Ntuthuko Mahlaba, the mayor of Newcastle - the province's third largest city - is facing charges of murder.
Making the matters worse, Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu this week revealed that only one municipality out of the province’s 54 managed to achieve a clean audit.
Zikalala’s address is expected to include a focus on the provincial government's seven key priorities which include job creation, improving service delivery, growing the economy, human settlements and sustainable livelihoods.
