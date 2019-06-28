Indian women's heads shaved for 'resisting' rape
The world's largest democracy has an abysmal record on sexual crime against women, particularly in rural areas where the majority of the 1.3-billion population lives.
PATNA - An Indian mother and her daughter had their heads shaved and were paraded through their village after resisting an attempted rape by men including a local official, police said Friday.
Ward councillor Mohommad Khurshid forcibly entered the women's home in the eastern state of Bihar on Wednesday with other men and allegedly attempted to rape the newly married 19-year-old daughter, police told AFP.
When she and her mother -- whose husband tries to make ends meet by begging -- resisted, they were both physically assaulted and Khurshid brought in the local barber to shave their heads, the elder woman told police.
"Until now only six accused in the case have been arrested. Police have been conducting raids to arrest others as they are absconding after the incident," local policeman Sanjay Kumar said.
The councillor and the barber were among those being held, with the case attracting national media coverage and opposition lawmakers hitting out at the state government.
