House of Monatic worker never expected mention in Ramaphosa's Sona speech

CAPE TOWN - A textile worker who helped sew together President Cyril Ramaphosa's suit for the State of the Nation Address, said that she never expected him to mention it during his address.

Joan Jansen said that she was caught by surprise when Ramaphosa announced that he was wearing a locally made tailored suit from the House of Monatic.

"I personally got calls from East London asking if I really made the suit. Now, on the morning bus to work they cal Miss House of Monatic."

In his address to the nation last week, Ramaphosa reminded South Africans to buy locally made products.

"This suit was locally made, I'm happy to say, by South African textile workers working at the House of Monatic in Salt River, Cape Town."

The clothing factory was established in 1907 and today it employs over 500 people.

Managing director, Aldo Agnelo, says they are honoured to be able to dress the nation's head of state.

"The suit that we presented to President Ramaphosa was a Carducci suit, with beautiful interiors. It drapes magnificently, it's not crease-free but there's very little creasing and it's always very elegant and stylish."

