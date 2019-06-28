Great news! Fuel prices will decrease next week

The department made the announcement on Friday evening, adding that lower oil prices contributed to the decrease.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Energy has announced that the fuel price will decrease by between 75 and 95 cents a litre from the stroke of midnight next Wednesday.

The price of 93 and 95 unleaded petrol will go down by 96 and 95 cents a litre respectively.

Diesel will decrease by 75 cents.