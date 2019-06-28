Govt working with traditional leaders to reduce initiate deaths - Cogta

At least 18 initiates have died and about a hundred have been rescued from bogus schools this season.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Obed Bapela said that government was working with traditional leaders to find ways of reducing the number of initiation deaths in the country.

Bapela said while more needed to be done to reduce the number of initiation deaths in the country, he was pleased that the Eastern Cape had so far been able to reduce the number of fatalities.

He said more ways needed to be found to modernise the practice and save lives.

“We are engaging with traditional leaders across the country so that we can begin to modernise and bring in professional doctors in the environment,” Bapela said.