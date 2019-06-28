Fritz: Army must not get involved in civilian policing

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
Go

Fritz: Army must not get involved in civilian policing

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that he wants to exhaust all options before calling for the army to be deployed to gang-ravaged communities.

FILE: Members of the SANDF gather outside a blocks of flats in a known gang area in Ottery, Cape Town, during a Fiela Operation conducted during the early hours of the morning. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: Members of the SANDF gather outside a blocks of flats in a known gang area in Ottery, Cape Town, during a Fiela Operation conducted during the early hours of the morning. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that he wants to exhaust all options before calling for the army to be deployed to gang-ravaged communities.

Fritz said that the provincial government was going ahead with an intergovernmental dispute with Police Minister Bheki Cele.

Provincial authorities are scrambling to quell rampant gang violence in several Cape Town communities.

MEC Albert Fritz said that a meeting between him and Police Minister Bheki Cele is planned for next month.

Fritz said that once an intergovernmental dispute over policing resources was exhausted, he would consider calling for the army.

"And the army to really play a role in securing certain areas, like they used to do in the 80s, and then go in, with the police still doing the policing but they [the army] just secure the escape routes so that they [the police] can search door-by-door, house-by-house."

Previous calls for army deployment have been refused.

This after nothing came of former Police Minister Fikile Mbalula's promise of boots on the ground.

Fritz's plan involves the army blocking all exits, while police conduct their work in gang-ridden communities.

He's emphasised that the army must not get involved in civilian policing.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA