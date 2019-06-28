View all in Latest
Report: EFF turns to SCA over Manuel defamation ruling

Last week, the Johannesburg High Court rejected the red beret's application for leave to appeal its ruling that the party’s comments against Manuel were defamatory, false and unlawful.

FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema at the Sankopano Alexandra Stadium for the red berets' May Day rally. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: EFF leader Julius Malema at the Sankopano Alexandra Stadium for the red berets' May Day rally. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has reportedly asked the Supreme Court of Appeal to grant it leave to appeal a defamation judgment in the case involving former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel.

According to a Fin24 report, party filed papers petitioning the appeals court following last week's High Court ruling.

Th Johannesburg High Court rejected the red beret's application for leave to appeal its ruling that the party’s comments against Manuel were defamatory, false and unlawful.

Manuel sued the EFF for alleging that he is a business associate of the new South African Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter and therefore promoted his appointment.

Judge Elias Matojane ordered the EFF to apologise to Manuel and pay him R500,000 in damages.

