Report: EFF turns to SCA over Manuel defamation ruling
Last week, the Johannesburg High Court rejected the red beret's application for leave to appeal its ruling that the party’s comments against Manuel were defamatory, false and unlawful.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has reportedly asked the Supreme Court of Appeal to grant it leave to appeal a defamation judgment in the case involving former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel.
According to a Fin24 report, party filed papers petitioning the appeals court following last week's High Court ruling.
Manuel sued the EFF for alleging that he is a business associate of the new South African Revenue Service commissioner Edward Kieswetter and therefore promoted his appointment.
Judge Elias Matojane ordered the EFF to apologise to Manuel and pay him R500,000 in damages.
