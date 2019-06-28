Durban cop killers to appear in court for bail bid

Sergeant Zephinia Dladla and Constable Sonto Mhlanga were killed while protecting a councillor in Phoenix last month.

DURBAN - The bail application hearing of two of the four men accused in the murder of two Durban Metro police officers is expected to continue on Friday at the Verulam Magistrates Court.

Thamsanqa Mabaso and Bonginkosi Msomi appeared before Judge Rajesh Parshotam four times in a bid to secure bail. They offered the court contradicting evidence, which prolonged their bail application hearings.

At their last court appearance, last Friday, Msomi’s lawyer, Mondli Mthethwa accused Mabaso of misleading the court when he said his client was among the people who hired him to be transported to collect a toy gun near where the Durban metro police were killed.

Mthethwa said Msomi had an alibi who testified to this. He also alleged that Mabaso was assaulted by police and then forced to write a statement implicating his client.

At Friday’s hearing, another co-accused in the matter, Nkululeko Zuma, is expected to testify in Msomi's favour.

The judge is expected to announce his decision afterward.