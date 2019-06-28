Durban cop killers to appear in court for bail bid

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 0°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
Go

Durban cop killers to appear in court for bail bid

Sergeant Zephinia Dladla and Constable Sonto Mhlanga were killed while protecting a councillor in Phoenix last month.

FILE: A packed Verulam Magistrates Court during the bail application hearing on 20 June 2019 of the men accused of murdering two Durban metro police officers. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
FILE: A packed Verulam Magistrates Court during the bail application hearing on 20 June 2019 of the men accused of murdering two Durban metro police officers. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
35 minutes ago

DURBAN - The bail application hearing of two of the four men accused in the murder of two Durban Metro police officers is expected to continue on Friday at the Verulam Magistrates Court.

Sergeant Zephinia Dladla and Constable Sonto Mhlanga were killed while protecting a councillor in Phoenix last month.

Thamsanqa Mabaso and Bonginkosi Msomi appeared before Judge Rajesh Parshotam four times in a bid to secure bail. They offered the court contradicting evidence, which prolonged their bail application hearings.

At their last court appearance, last Friday, Msomi’s lawyer, Mondli Mthethwa accused Mabaso of misleading the court when he said his client was among the people who hired him to be transported to collect a toy gun near where the Durban metro police were killed.

Mthethwa said Msomi had an alibi who testified to this. He also alleged that Mabaso was assaulted by police and then forced to write a statement implicating his client.

At Friday’s hearing, another co-accused in the matter, Nkululeko Zuma, is expected to testify in Msomi's favour.

The judge is expected to announce his decision afterward.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA