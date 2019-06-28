Dudu Myeni wants to cross-examine state capture witnesses

Hofmeyer said Myeni's lawyers have indicated which two witnesses she intends to cross-examine.

JOHANNESBURG - Evidence leader advocate Kate Advocate Hofmeyr on Friday told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture that former South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni’s lawyers would apply to cross-examine two witnesses.

It's understood Myeni's application has not yet been submitted.

Hofmeyer said Myeni's lawyers indicated which witnesses she intended to cross-examine. Both were former SAA employees, including former chief procurement officer Masimba Dahwa.

Myeni was implicated at the inquiry, with her name coming up a number of times. Earlier this month, former SAA finance boss Phumeza Nhantsi testified that she feared for her safety. She said her fears were linked to Myeni’s orders. She accused Myeni of asking staff to “do illegal things”.

The inquiry also heard how the SAA board, while being chaired by Myeni, carried out irregular decisions. This was among the submissions by the national carrier’s former treasurer Cynthia Stimpel.

Stimpel said ordinarily, and as is practice, the SAA business units would identify needs, drive the assessment process and submit recommendations to the board.

But she said a new trend was emerging with that board.

“What I’ve been seeing is the same that in January was the initial approval for transaction advisor and then only comes through the adjudication committee.

“Then changed the scope of the transaction advisor, then it comes through an adjudication committee; that’s not how SAA should be functioning from a corporate governance perspective.”

Stimpel said her numerous concerns and objections were simply ignored.

