CT rail enforcement unit’s contract renewed
The unit was launched last year and was funded by Prasa, the City of Cape Town and the provincial government.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail has confirmed that the contract with the Cape Town rail enforcement unit has finally been signed.
It was initially a 12 month project.
In October last year 100 officers were deployed to stations and trains to make rail transport in Cape Town safer.
However, this number has now dropped to 82 members because there was uncertainty about whether the contract would be renewed.
Metrorail said the specialised unit would continue working with the City and provincial government.
The city’s been dealing with widespread train fires and more recently with escalated safety issues.
MEC for Transport Bonginkosi Madikizela said: “This is good news. It was always my view that the contract should be renewed. I think the unit really makes an impact.”
Further details, including payment and staff numbers, would be discussed with Prasa soon.
