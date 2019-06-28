Court: Vicki Momberg showed no remorse, sentence justified
She was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria and sentenced to two years behind bars after hurling racial slurs at police officers in 2016 using the k-word 48 times.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court said Vicki Momberg's sentence was justified as she showed no remorse.
Momberg's bid to appeal her sentence and conviction was dismissed on Friday.
She was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria and sentenced to two years behind bars after hurling racial slurs at police officers in 2016 using the k-word 48 times.
She has 30 days to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) or face jail.
WATCH: Vicki Momberg's bid to appeal conviction, sentence dismissed
Judge Thifhelimbilu Mudau said the use of the k-word captured the heartland of racism and its contemptuous disregard needed to be visited with a fair and just response by the courts.
He said it was important to uphold the Constitution in this matter, as there were people who would persist with their racist behaviour, regardless.
Mudau said offences committed against police officers while they were on duty were considered in a serious light.
Mudua said there was no justifiable reason to interfere with the initial sentencing in this case.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
