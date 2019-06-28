Zondo Inquiry: Company contracted to SAA admits FSB suspended licence

BNP Capital was demanding almost R50 million in cancellation fees after their contract with the state-owned airline was scrapped when it emerged that proper tender processes were not followed.

JOHANNESBURG - Businessman Daniel Mahlangu has admitted at the state capture commission of inquiry that his company and its associates failed to provide South African Airways (SAA) with proof that their trading licence was suspended with the Financial Services Board (FSB).

The FSB suspended BNP Capital’s licence in 2016 while they were contracted to SAA.

However, Masotsha Mngadi - business partner to Mahlangu and personal adviser to former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni - submitted information containing Mahlangu’s signature without his knowledge.

BNP Capital was demanding almost R50 million in cancellation fees after their contract with the state-owned airline was scrapped when it emerged that proper tender processes were not followed.

Mahlangu said the company had failed to provide SAA with the information when they signed their contract.

“With regards to the information that actually came from FSB to SAA, I took a position that they're only going to be giving us a couple of days to rectify our position otherwise they were going to cancel the contract. This was despite us having a partner to assist us as far as this exercise is concerned,” he said.

When SAA was looking for a transactional adviser to help it source R15 billion in loans in 2015, Mahlangu’s company BNP Capital was one of the bidders. BNP Capital was in a joint venture with Inline Trading owned by Mngadi.

The company would have been paid over R256 million in service fees but SAA asked the companies to produce a trading licence, which was suspended at the time.