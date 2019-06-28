City Power restores electricity to Joburg suburbs after 'vandalism'
Officials said thieves stole bolts and steel sheets on Thursday, which led to the collapse of a pylon.
JOHANNESBURG - City Power on Friday said that electricity had been restored to most areas in southern Joburg after suspected vandalism left residents in the dark.
Officials said thieves stole bolts and steel sheets on Thursday, which led to the collapse of a pylon. The entire Ennerdale area and surrounds were left without power.
The utility’s spokesperson Isaac Mangena said technicians and engineers were still working to restore electricity to some suburbs that were still affected.
“Power has been restored to most areas that were affected by yesterday’s incident before midnight. The power which belongs to Eskom and within Eskom’s circuit is still down [and] investigations are ongoing,” Mangena said.
