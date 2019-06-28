China's Xi: Protectionism is hurting global trade order

Xi added that in such circumstances, the BRICS countries should 'increase our resilience and capability to cope with external risks.'

OSAKA - Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that some developed countries are taking protectionist measures that are leading to trade conflicts and economic blockade - calling them the biggest risk of the increase in instability in the global economy.

“All this is destroying the global trade order... This also impacts common interests of our countries, overshadows the peace and stability worldwide,” Xi told a meeting of the BRICs countries’ leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Osaka.

