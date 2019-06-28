Cape mom continues journey to be reunited with son after 6 years
Jane Daniels is travelling with two police officers, who in their personal capacity are driving her to the border of the small kingdom, formerly known as Swaziland
CAPE TOWN - A Delft mother is this afternoon continuing her arduous journey to the border between eSwatini and South Africa to be reunited with her son who has been missing for the past six years.
Denzil Daniels, aged 30, who is mentally challenged, was found by police in eSwatini last week while scratching in bins outside a supermarket.
It’s Jane Daniels’ second day on the road as she continues her 1,800 kilometre journey from Cape Town to the eSwatini border. She’s exhausted but smiling from ear to ear, her excitement is palpable.
The mom says she tossed and turned all night, struggling to fall asleep as she continuously thought about seeing her son for the first time in six years.
For now, how Denzil got into eSwatini without any documents, remains a mystery that his mother hopes to unravel.
Daniels says as soon as they arrive in Cape Town, she plans to take her son for a full medical check-up. She laughs, saying she’s never going to let him out of her sight ever again.
#DenzilDaniels Jane lost her husband in December last year. She says he would have been ecstatic to be reunited with his son. LI pic.twitter.com/0AkeCtiR7U— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 28, 2019
#DenzilDaniels disappeared from his Delft home 6 years ago. His family thought they’d never see him again. About 2 weeks ago, Delft police was contacted by eSwatini police saying they found Denzil scratching in bins outside a supermarket. LI pic.twitter.com/XguBiRvjBf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 28, 2019
