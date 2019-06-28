View all in Latest
Axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo wants his job pack

Moyo’s lawyer advocate Eric Mabuza has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the papers were filed on Friday.

Peter Moyo. Picture: OldMutual.com
Peter Moyo. Picture: OldMutual.com
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Axed Old Mutual CEO Peter Moyo has filed court papers to challenge his dismissal.

Old Mutual announced last week that it had decided to terminate Moyo’s contract over a conflict of interest.

Moyo’s lawyer advocate Eric Mabuza has confirmed to Eyewitness News that the papers were filed on Friday.

Mabuza previously said Moyo would prove in court that Old Mutual’s claim that he had neglected its shareholders and favoured his company, NMT Capital, on the payment of dividends was baseless.

He said Moyo fell out of favour for questioning why the insurer had paid the legal fees for board chairperson and former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel.

Mabuza said the papers had been filed at the High Court in Johannesburg.

“Yes, I can confirm that the papers were filed and parties, including Old Mutual, were served. We should be in court in July.”

Mabuza said Moyo wants his job back.

