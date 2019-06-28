ANC welcomes Ramaphosa’s response to Public Protector
The president on Thursday said he had responded to a notice issued by the Public Protector with respect to an investigation into alleged violations of the executive ethics code.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cooperation with the office of the Public Protector, as well as the Auditor-General’s outcomes on financial management of local government.
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane requested that the Public Protector determine whether the president lied when he told Parliament he had no knowledge of a R500,000 deposit into his trust account from Bosasa.
The ANC has, meanwhile, called on all South Africans to refrain from making public statements that have the potential to undermine the integrity and credibility of chapter 9 institutions.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “We’ve noted the response by president Ramaphosa to cooperate fully with the office of the Public Protector. We believe that it sends a strong message that we’re all equal before the law and the office of the Public Protector must be respected.”
