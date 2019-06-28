All employees have been paid full salaries – Prasa

Payments were delayed by 24 hours after a technical glitch, leaving workers in the Metrorail and Prasa corporate departments unpaid.

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) confirmed all its workers were paid their full salaries for this month.

Prasa was the second state-owned entity to admit that it faced challenges with paying salaries. Denel recently issued a statement and said it would only be able to pay 85% of salaries.

The rail agency's leadership along with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula launched an investigation into the matter.

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said: “We want to apologise and reiterate that it was an unintended consequence, which has inconvenienced our employees. We have ensured that everybody got their salaries. The investigation by the board will determine what caused the delay.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)