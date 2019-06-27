Zwelithini challenges KZN govt to increase provincial agricultural production
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini said KwaZulu-Natal has 6 million hectares of agricultural land, 82% of which is fit for livestock farming and 18% of which can be used for crop cultivation.
DURBAN - Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini officially opened the provincial legislature on Thursday as the customary leader of KwaZulu-Natal.
In a wide-ranging address, King Zwelithini challenged the provincial government led by Premier Sihle Zikalala to increase agricultural production in the province.
He said, instead of being empowered to be food producers, citizens have been reduced to only food purchasers.
Zwelithini said any nation that cannot feed its people loses its pride and dignity.
He also challenged Zikalala's Cabinet to invest in agricultural research which will lead to increased agricultural production as well as the upskilling of small-scale farmers.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
