Zim makes 'significant' payment to clear Eskom debt

This comes amid heightened load-shedding, that has seen most areas of the country going for up to 16 hours a day without power.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
29 minutes ago

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s energy minister said the country had made a significant payment to Eskom to try to clear its debt and receive power imports from South Africa.

This comes amid heightened load shedding, that has seen most areas of the country going for up to 16 hours a day without power.

Energy Minister Fortune Chasi said Zimbabwe had paid $10 million to Eskom.

He said negotiations were under way to get 400 megawatts of power from South Africa.

Zimbabwe was not able to import much power from South Africa and Mozambique, because reportedly to owes both countries more than $70 million.

Zimbabwe has been experiencing stage 2 load-shedding, lasting for up to 16 hours a day, due to a technical fault at Hwange Thermal Power Station.

The power cuts are affecting businesses and undermining hopes for economic recovery.

