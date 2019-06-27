'Your opinion means nothing': Khanyi Mbau hits back at skin tone critics

Khanyi Mbau has in recent years been open about her skin lightening and cosmetic surgery journey, even sharing the names of the products she uses and the procedures she has had done.

JOHANNESBURG - South African actress and presenter Khanyi Mbau has hit back at criticism of her skin tone on social media, following responses to recent photos of herself she posted.

Mbau posted the photos on Wednesday morning, with her in front of a yellow Porsche, captioned "Just a casual safari look".

Just a casual urban safari look 🐆⚠️💛 pic.twitter.com/8X6BF9uCF4 — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 26, 2019

Mbau has in recent years been open about her skin lightening and cosmetic surgery journey, even sharing the names of the products she uses and the procedures she has had done.

Social media has always had something to say about her appearance and this time around was no exception. A photoshopped image of her with darker skin was even circulated.

This is really creepy pic.twitter.com/p6KZIAij7g — Tshepo (@Bux_Lekoma) June 26, 2019

Wow the Power of jik pic.twitter.com/7ddam7K3xv — Ndamulelo Shonisani🇿🇦 (@HelloNdamu) June 26, 2019

You are an albino now 🙌🏾🙌🏾 — Local Man (@inamecanbeblank) June 26, 2019

Bt its too much now Khanyi, stop it sana maani. — Tazlele❤️❤️❤️❤️ (@Tazi43741212) June 26, 2019

You are needed ka load shedding, you will bright up the entire city 💡💡💡 — 💓💓💓 (@khoza_dora) June 26, 2019

On Thursday morning, Mbau took to her Twitter account to finally respond, saying she owes nobody nothing and doesn't care for their opinions.

It would not be Khanyi Mbau if you didn’t get upset.

.

Crazy how y’all want to control who I date

.

What car I have 🏎

.

What color I am😂

.

What I call my gin 🥃



I should co,e up with anti depressants next , I see a gap in the market! #Mother — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 27, 2019

Remember that I am not a nanny , I am not here to raise your kids.. find a better role model for them.

.

Secondly I am not a therapist to help you cope in being black or African

.

Lastly I am a celebrity you have a choice 2love me or hate me ( although I prefer us being cool) — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 27, 2019

Now, type in Khanyi Mbau on google search.. go far back as 2005 and see how ur opinions mean nothing to me from when I dated ur fathers, and taught you Botox and that men must buy woman cars etc YALL BEEN TALKING. Things ur idols are doing a decade later — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 27, 2019