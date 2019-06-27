'Your opinion means nothing': Khanyi Mbau hits back at skin tone critics
Khanyi Mbau has in recent years been open about her skin lightening and cosmetic surgery journey, even sharing the names of the products she uses and the procedures she has had done.
JOHANNESBURG - South African actress and presenter Khanyi Mbau has hit back at criticism of her skin tone on social media, following responses to recent photos of herself she posted.
Mbau posted the photos on Wednesday morning, with her in front of a yellow Porsche, captioned "Just a casual safari look".
Just a casual urban safari look 🐆⚠️💛 pic.twitter.com/8X6BF9uCF4— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 26, 2019
Social media has always had something to say about her appearance and this time around was no exception. A photoshopped image of her with darker skin was even circulated.
Someone must fix this cowntree🔥 pic.twitter.com/tA79t0iJKk— Rumani® (@MrumaDrive) June 26, 2019
This is really creepy pic.twitter.com/p6KZIAij7g— Tshepo (@Bux_Lekoma) June 26, 2019
Wow the Power of jik pic.twitter.com/7ddam7K3xv— Ndamulelo Shonisani🇿🇦 (@HelloNdamu) June 26, 2019
You are an albino now 🙌🏾🙌🏾— Local Man (@inamecanbeblank) June 26, 2019
Bt its too much now Khanyi, stop it sana maani.— Tazlele❤️❤️❤️❤️ (@Tazi43741212) June 26, 2019
You are needed ka load shedding, you will bright up the entire city 💡💡💡— 💓💓💓 (@khoza_dora) June 26, 2019
On Thursday morning, Mbau took to her Twitter account to finally respond, saying she owes nobody nothing and doesn't care for their opinions.
It would not be Khanyi Mbau if you didn’t get upset.— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 27, 2019
.
Crazy how y’all want to control who I date
.
What car I have 🏎
.
What color I am😂
.
What I call my gin 🥃
I should co,e up with anti depressants next , I see a gap in the market! #Mother
Remember that I am not a nanny , I am not here to raise your kids.. find a better role model for them.— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 27, 2019
.
Secondly I am not a therapist to help you cope in being black or African
.
Lastly I am a celebrity you have a choice 2love me or hate me ( although I prefer us being cool)
Now, type in Khanyi Mbau on google search.. go far back as 2005 and see how ur opinions mean nothing to me from when I dated ur fathers, and taught you Botox and that men must buy woman cars etc YALL BEEN TALKING. Things ur idols are doing a decade later— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 27, 2019
In closing I AM STILL THE KHANYI YOU LOVE TO HATE! I am still going 2 give u reasons 2 have constipation. I will rock this boat till the seas dry up. AND YOU WILL BE THERE TO SUPPORT AND WITNESS IT! Y’all forget that we r in this together! U gave me this fame! Write it down MBAU— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) June 27, 2019
