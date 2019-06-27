WC local govt: We don’t owe Eskom a single cent
The last two municipalities that owed the power utility large amounts were the Kannaland and Oudtshoorn municipalities.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Local Government says although there has been a regression in clean audits, not a single municipality owes Eskom money.
The last two municipalities that owed the power utility large amounts were the Kannaland and Oudtshoorn municipalities.
The department's response comes after the Auditor-General recorded several irregularities in a number of municipalities in the province.
In the Western Cape, irregular expenditure increased to R667 million, compared to R165 million in 2016/17 financial year.
However, the Auditor-General has also found the province has the cleanest audits.
Provincial local government spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “Twenty-five out of 30 unqualified reports is actually good news. If you go into that report a bit further, you will notice not even a single municipality in the Western Cape owed Eskom a single cent. If you look at the report when it comes to water wastage, we have an excellent record.”
Only 18 of the country's 257 audited municipalities had clean audits. Twelve of those are in the Western Cape.
More in Business
-
Tiso Blackstar announces sale of media, broadcast businesses
-
Zim makes 'significant' payment to clear Eskom debt
-
Company applying for SAA tender failed to submit financials, Zondo inquiry hears
-
BMW X5 is the most expensive car to maintain in SA
-
Deputy Sarb governor Daniel Mminele retires
-
Numsa to present proposal to members after meeting with Lanxess Mine
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.