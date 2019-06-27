View all in Latest
WC local govt: We don’t owe Eskom a single cent

The last two municipalities that owed the power utility large amounts were the Kannaland and Oudtshoorn municipalities.

one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Local Government says although there has been a regression in clean audits, not a single municipality owes Eskom money.

The last two municipalities that owed the power utility large amounts were the Kannaland and Oudtshoorn municipalities.

The department's response comes after the Auditor-General recorded several irregularities in a number of municipalities in the province.

In the Western Cape, irregular expenditure increased to R667 million, compared to R165 million in 2016/17 financial year.

However, the Auditor-General has also found the province has the cleanest audits.

Provincial local government spokesperson James-Brent Styan said: “Twenty-five out of 30 unqualified reports is actually good news. If you go into that report a bit further, you will notice not even a single municipality in the Western Cape owed Eskom a single cent. If you look at the report when it comes to water wastage, we have an excellent record.”

Only 18 of the country's 257 audited municipalities had clean audits. Twelve of those are in the Western Cape.

