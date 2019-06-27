[WATCH] Dad diving over pool fence to save young son, has social media talking

When one-year-old Rocco Passavanti wandered through a partial pool enclosure to retrieve one of his toys, he slipped and fell into the water and quickly went under.

However, his dad came to his aid, diving right over the fence.

Watch the rescue below:

Exclusive: Dad saves his young son after the 1.5 year old falls into the pool.



You’re going to meet dad and son at 11 on @WPTV.



Dad hopes this story reminds parents about being aware around water with your kids. pic.twitter.com/ya1B1Ya5RE — Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) June 25, 2019

