[WATCH] Dad diving over pool fence to save young son, has social media talking
Dad diving right over pool fence to save one-year-old son, has social media talking
When one-year-old Rocco Passavanti wandered through a partial pool enclosure to retrieve one of his toys, he slipped and fell into the water and quickly went under.
However, his dad came to his aid, diving right over the fence.
Watch the rescue below:
Exclusive: Dad saves his young son after the 1.5 year old falls into the pool.— Andrew Lofholm (@AndrewLofholm) June 25, 2019
You’re going to meet dad and son at 11 on @WPTV.
Dad hopes this story reminds parents about being aware around water with your kids. pic.twitter.com/ya1B1Ya5RE
Man close to death rescued after almost a month in bear den
Elsewhere on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela, a Russian man looking like a living corpse has been rescued from a bear den after he claims the animal broke his back and left him there for a month.
Women's razor brand 'Billie' features pubic hair in latest advert
Razor brand 'Billie' is back with another video celebrating women, this time featuring pubic hair.
Listen below to What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
This article first appeared on 702 : [WATCH] Dad diving over pool fence to save young son, has social media talking
