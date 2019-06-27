University of Johannesburg student handed 15-year sentence for flatmate's murder
The UJ was found guilty by the High Court in Johannesburg of murder and defeating the course of justice after he murdered his flatmate, Nkosinathi Ngema, in Roodepoort.
JOHANNESBURG – A University of Johannesburg student was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for stabbing his flatmate to death. The student received an additional two-year sentence for attempting to obstruct the administration of justice.
According to a statement released by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Siphamandla Gamede was found guilty by the High Court in Johannesburg of murder and defeating the course of justice after he murdered his flatmate, Nkosinathi Ngema, at Cherry Manor Complex in Roodepoort in January this year.
Student sentenced to 15 years for murder pic.twitter.com/XDRmrdYZBT— NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) June 27, 2019
The two lived with Ngema’s brother. While the brother went out, Gamede hit Ngema with a hammer and stabbed him to death. When Ngema's brother returned, the bachelor of mathematics graduate lied to him and said Ngema had been attacked during a robbery.
Judge Mohammed Ismail, who handed down the sentence, said because Gamede had no previous convictions and pleaded guilty, fair sentencing had to be made.
The NPA said it condemned the "inhumane deed" and would continue to advocate for the right to life.
