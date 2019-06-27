Tiso Blackstar announces sale of media, broadcast businesses

Tiso announced that it would dispose of its media, broadcasting and content businesses to 100% black-owned Lebashe Investment Group.

Tiso, which owns a variety of publications and broadcasting brands ranging from Sunday Times, Sowetan, Daily Dispatch, Business Day and The Herald released a press statement on Thursday evening, announcing that it would dispose of its media, broadcasting and content businesses to 100% black-owned Lebashe Investment Group.

More details to follow.