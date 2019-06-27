Technicians working to restore power in Ennerdale, surrounding areas
Officials say thieves stole bolts and steel sheets, leading to the collapse of a pylon.
JOHANNESBURG - City Power and Eskom technicians are faced with a mammoth task of restoring power to the entire Ennerdale area and surrounds in southern Johannesburg after suspected vandalism this afternoon.
Other suburbs affected include parts of Lawyley and Finetown.
City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says the pylon collapse also affected traffic.
City Power has apologised to all customers affected by the outage.
#Ennerdale— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) June 27, 2019
Both City Power and Eskom will also investigate the cost and extend of the damage caused by this.
We apologise to the customers affected by this outage. We currently do not have ETR for power supply. pic.twitter.com/OLARY9EIME
An ETR is not given at this point. Our technicians are working on full restorations.^BP— @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) June 27, 2019
