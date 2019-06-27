View all in Latest
Technical glitch leads to delay in Prasa workers receiving salaries

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said that some of its employees will only receive their salaries on Friday due to a technical glitch.

FILE: Prasa CEO Sibusiso Sithole and board chair Khanyisile Kweyama addressing the media following the organisation’s annual general meeting. Picture: Clement Manyathela/EWN
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) said that some of its employees will only receive their salaries on Friday due to a technical glitch.

Workers at Prasa Corporate and Metrorail divisions were affected by the 24-hour payment delay.

Prasa’s spokesperson Nana Zenani said they’re investigating the matter.

“This particular instance has to do directly with the payment of salaries. What we want to determine through the determinations instituted by the group CEO and board is the accountability in the values chain of the releasing of that money,” Zenani said.

“We doubt very much that it has to do with sabotage,” she added.

Denel CEO blames cash flow problems on state capture

Prasa is the second state-owned entity this week to experience challenges in paying salaries.

Denel also issued a statement saying it would only be able to pay 85% of salaries. However, the entity received a cash injection making it possible to pay workers their entire pay.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

