Ramaphosa: SOEs have critical role to play and won’t be privatised
The president was replying to debate on his State of the Nation Address at a joint sitting of Parliament on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed government’s plans to support ailing state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and made it clear that there’s no intention to privatise them.
Ramaphosa was replying to debate on his State of the Nation Address at a joint sitting of Parliament on Wednesday.
He did not respond directly to criticism from opposition benches, instead saying he welcomed all the inputs made and insisted the government had a clear plan to reignite the economy and halt the jobs bloodbath.
• There's a new 'investment case' for SAA, insists Gordhan
Ramaphosa said SOEs had a critical role to play and won’t be privatised.
“The successful takeover of the distribution of Sassa grants by the Post Office is a clear demonstration that government institutions do have the capacity and the capability to implement projects of great magnitude,” he said.
Before taking over the task last April, only 31,000 beneficiaries were paid through the Post Office. Ramaphosa said last month, that number had reached 7.8 million, which represented just over 70% of beneficiaries.
“Every single day, public entities are providing water, electricity, waste removal services. They are maintaining our roads and a myriad of other essential services to South Africans,” Ramaphosa said.
He said work continued on turning around Eskom, while entities such as South African Airways and Denel would continue to be supported by the government.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
Bosasa, money laundering & Ramaphosa - explained
-
Malusi Gigaba undermined SAA’s board authority, ex-CEO tells inquiry
-
Legitimacy of Public Protector’s office under threat, says SACP
-
SACP's Mapaila: Public Protector's office being used by rogue intelligence unit
-
DA councillor helps ANC take control of Cederberg Municipality
-
Call for probe after contracts renewed for companies implicated in tender fraud
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.