Sars won’t comment on probe into Bosasa's tax affairs
According to media reports, Gavin Watson was summoned to appear before the inquiry on Wednesday to answer questions under oath about Bosasa’s tax affairs.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Revenue Service (Sars) said that it would not be commenting on whether African Global Solutions (formerly known as Bosasa) boss Gavin Watson appeared before a confidential revenue service inquiry.
• Angelo Agrizzi: Bosasa a classic example of state capture
According to media reports, Watson was summoned to appear before the inquiry in Pretoria on Wednesday to answer questions under oath about whether he and the company gave accurate information to Sars about their tax affairs.
This after Sars officials carried out a search and seizure operation at the company’s Krugersdorp offices.
Sars said it was bound by Chapter 6 of the Tax Administration Act dealing with confidentiality of information.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
